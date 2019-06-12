  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Need more burgers in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Casper’s And Runyon’s Nook

Photo: David N./Yelp

Topping the list is Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook. Located at 492 Hamline Ave. South in Highland, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, is the highest rated burger spot in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 858 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brunson’s Pub

Photo: Abigail C./Yelp

Next up is Payne Phalen’s Brunson’s Pub, situated at 956 Payne Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the pub, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Saint Dinette

Photo: Michael U./Yelp

Lowertown’s Saint Dinette, located at 261 E. Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 252 reviews.

4. Shamrocks Grill and Pub

Photo: Peggy T./Yelp

Shamrocks Grill and Pub, a spot to score burgers and more on West 7th, is another go-to, with four stars out of 247 Yelp reviews. Head over to 995 Seventh St. West to see for yourself.

