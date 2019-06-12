MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will induct former tight end Steve Jordan into the team’s Ring of Honor later this year.
Jordan played with the Vikings for 13 seasons after being drafted in 1982. The team said he finished his career having racked up 498 catches, putting him behind only Cris Carter and Randy Moss in franchise history, and the best overall for a tight end.
He also made a total of 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“Steve Jordan’s impact on the Vikings has carried on past his career on the field,” team president and co-owner Mark Wilf said. “As great a player as Steve was, he is just as great an ambassador for the Vikings and the game of football. He is a positive role model to young NFL players about the value of education and how to use your platform for good.”
Jordan will be honored during a halftime ceremony at the Vikings game against Washington on Thursday, October 24, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jordan is the 25th player to be honored. The team reports the current roster includes Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss and Dennis Green.