



Craving a soft serve cone with pulverized bits of your favorite childhood cereal? Well, you might be able to find one this weekend.

Treats, the first cereal bar to debut in the Twin Cities, is slated to open up shop on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue on Saturday.

The shop’s menu includes cereal milkshakes, cereal-infused ice cream (which you can get in cones, bowls or pints to go) and, of course, just good old bowls of cereal.

Additionally, the shop also specializes in boba teas – sweetened tea drinks served with tapioca balls that drinkers suck up through large straws.

According to the Pioneer Press, the shop is the brainchild of brother-and-sister team Trisha Seng and Minh Dinh, both of whom worked in finance before being inspired to open a cereal bar shop in the Twin Cities.

The siblings’ sleek neon-and-tile shop is housed in a former hair salon on Grand Avenue, and they’ve got a custom-made machine that grinds cereal and ice cream into their unique soft serve product.

Treats’ grand opening is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the shop’s social media feeds, the first 50 customers will get to taste Treats’ creamy cereal creations for free.