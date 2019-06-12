MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for a new set of wheels.
1. Erik’s Bike Board Ski
Topping the list is Erik’s Bike Board Ski. Located at 2191 Ford Parkway in Highland, the place for bicycles, snowboards and ski supplies is the highest-rated bike store in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
2. Grand Performance
Next up is Mac-Groveland’s Grand Performance, situated at 1938 Grand Ave. With four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop and bike repair spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Lowertown Bike Shop
Lowertown Bike Shop, located at 214 E. Fourth St., Suite 160, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike and repair store four stars out of 11 reviews.
4. Express Bike Shop
Express Bike Shop in Merriam Park is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1158 Selby Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Boehm’s Bicycles Fitness Hockey
Finally, over in Merriam Park, check out Boehm’s Bicycles Fitness Hockey, which has earned four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop at 1592 Selby Ave.