MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Pride celebration is fast approaching and event organizers are sharing details to help festival-goers prepare.
First up is Pride Family Fun Day at Como Park East Pavillions Sunday. This event is free and will include food and beverages, along with family-friendly activities for all. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
The official weekend-long celebration will kick off Friday, June 21 with Beer Dabbler at Pride. Attendees can sample beer and cider from more than 50 local breweries, and while enjoying a selection of live music. The event takes place in Loring Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and tickets run $20 to $50.
Both Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, are packed with Pride entertainment at Loring Park. Live music, vendors, food, drinks and more will be showcased in the park. You can also participate in the Rainbow Run 5K that runs through downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning, and watch the Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade, which begins almost immediately after at 11 a.m.
Organizers are reminding Pride-goers to take note of the new 5K and parade routes, which were moved from their traditional routes due to construction on Hennepin Avenue.
This year’s Pride celebration will also honor the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.
For more information on Twin Cities Pride events, click here.