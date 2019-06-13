



The rash of car break-ins and home burglaries continues across the metro. More than 25 different police departments are now working together on the case that is growing by the day.

So far, there have been three arrests in this ongoing crime spree, the latest here in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested a 16-year-old near 26th and N Emerson where a pursuit ended. A fence is down, a power pole is damaged, but police tell us that the suspect was driving a stolen car from Howard Lake and is one of roughly 50 people who could be involved in this operation.

“We’re seeing this pattern continue again every other night or on a nightly basis,” said Sgt. Rick Denneson with West Hennepin Public Safety.

The latest target in the string of home and car burglaries across the metro was Carver County Wednesday night.

“The pattern is very similar in each one of them,” said Denneson.

Police believe the same group is making their way to just about every corner of the metro.

“It’s unusual to see such a large group in such a continual operation like this,” said Denneson.

Sgt. Dennison says a group of four or five people, often in a stolen car and often from Minneapolis, looks for unlocked cars and garage openers to get inside homes.

The thieves, believed to be in their late teens and early 20s, take valuable items, cards or cash and usually strike between midnight and four in the morning.

But the group has not yet been violent.

“There’s no idea as to where they’re going next and that makes it difficult for us,” said Denneson.

But there has been some progress. Police arrested two 18-year-olds in Otsego earlier this week.

RELATED: Davion Allyn, Brendan Durant Charged In String Of Burglaries

On Thursday, both were charged in Wright County with burglary and fleeing police. Investigators believe they are connected to the larger group that Denneson says could be involved in up to 100 burglaries since the beginning of May.

“The homeowners are vulnerable and they don’t even realize it,” said Denneson

Police are urging people to lock their car doors if you have to park outside and remember to take all valuables inside, that includes your garage door opener.

If you have any information about these robberies or if you notice anything missing please call police.