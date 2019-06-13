MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nurses with Children’s Minnesota are set to hold a strike authorization vote Thursday and will be bargaining with hospitals on Friday. If a deal isn’t reached, a strike may be called.
The Minnesota Nurses Association says that “despite some victories on local issues”, the employer refuses to acknowledge MNA’s insurance proposal.
“Even though Children’s Hospitals’ premium decreased last year for the ‘Care’ plan, the employer charged nurses and other employees more,” MNA said in a statement.
Nurses at Children’s will be taking a strike vote Thursday and then bargaining on Friday. MNA says if a strike is authorized and a “fair deal” isn’t reached Friday, the negotiating committee may call a strike.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are currently working under an expired contract.
Negotiations continue between the Minnesota Nurses Association and 14 Twin Cities hospitals, including hospitals with Fairview Health Services, Children’s, Allina Health, Health East, as well as Methodist Hospital and North Memorial.