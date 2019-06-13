Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men arrested in connection to a string of home burglaries appeared in court Thursday morning.
Davion Allyn and Brendan Durant were arrested in Wright County earlier this week. They are charged with burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says there have been about 20 calls since June 3 regarding home burglaries.
Investigators say thieves went into unlocked cars at night and looked for a garage door opener. The criminals will then use them to get inside homes and steal wallets, purses, cell phones, and sometimes even the cars.