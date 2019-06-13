Filed Under:Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Vikings Foundation, Vikings Table Food Truck


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The charitable arm of the Minnesota Vikings recently unveiled a new food truck that will serve free, healthy meals to children in need.

The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Vikings Foundation’s custom-built purple truck is part of an effort to address childhood obesity and hunger in the Twin Cities. The Vikings Table food truck will work with local nonprofits to serve children free meals, such as turkey tacos and spiraled zucchini, through October.

It’s the foundation’s first initiative since launching in 2017.

More than 300,000 Minnesota students qualify for free and reduced meals at schools. Obesity disproportionately affects children of color and those from low-income households.

The foundation’s executive director, Brett Taber, says he hopes the Vikings brand will help reduce the stigma for kids who seek free meals.

