MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big cat could be on the prowl just northwest of the Twin Cities.
The Elk River Police Department suspects that a cougar was recently captured on home security camera on the city’s west side, near the Mississippi River.
The images were forwarded to conservation officials, and police are encouraging those in the area to stay aware of their surroundings.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that in the last 15 years there have only been about 30 cougar sightings across the state.