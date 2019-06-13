  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Jupiter Images)

Amy DeSanto, patisserie chef from Madden’s on Gull Lake, shared this cupcake recipe with Mid-Morning viewers.

Dad’s Root Beer Float Cupcakes

Ingredients

Cupcakes:

  • 3/4 cup Softened Butter
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 ½ cup Flour
  • 2 ½ tsp salt
  • 1 ½ cup sugar
  • 1 Tbl Root Beer Extract
  • 1/2 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 cup Root Beer
  • ¼ tsp minced fresh ginger(optional)

Filling:

  • 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 2 Tbl Powdered Sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract or inside of 1 Vanilla Bean

Frosting:

  • 12 Tbl. Soft Unsalted Butter
  • 1 3/4 cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 ¼  cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Instructions

Cupcakes:

  1. Mix together dry ingredients
  2. Cream Butter and sugar until light and fluffy
  3. Stir in eggs, extracts, and ginger
  4. Scrape bowl and alternately add dry ingredients and root beer only long enough to be incorporated. Scrape and mix slightly.
  5. Fill  approximately 2 dozen standard sized cupcakes 2/3 full
  6. Bake at 350 degrees. Check after 12 minutes.
  7. Cool cupcakes and, using a small cookie cutter or cupcake corer, remove center. Save tops.

Filling:

  1. Whip all together for approximately 1 ½ minutes until it has a good pipeable consistency.

Frosting:

  1. Mix all ingredients together until light and fluffy making sure to scrape bowl and paddle several times.
  2. Put  1/3 into a separate bowl and stir in 1/4 tsp of root beer extract.
  3. Add ½ tsp or vanilla bean scrapings into remaining frosting.

Assembly

  1. Crumble reserved cake cores and, if desired, add in some crushed root beer candy.
  2. Pipe filling into cupcakes.
  3. Using root beer buttercream pipe a line of buttercream around out ledge of the cupcake. Pat cake crumbs into the buttercream.
  4. Pipe vanilla buttercream.
  5. Garnish as desired.
