(credit: Jupiter Images)
Amy DeSanto, patisserie chef from Madden’s on Gull Lake, shared this cupcake recipe with Mid-Morning viewers.
Dad’s Root Beer Float Cupcakes
Ingredients
Cupcakes:
- 3/4 cup Softened Butter
- 3 eggs
- 2 ½ cup Flour
- 2 ½ tsp salt
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 1 Tbl Root Beer Extract
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla
- 1 cup Root Beer
- ¼ tsp minced fresh ginger(optional)
Filling:
- 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 2 Tbl Powdered Sugar
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract or inside of 1 Vanilla Bean
Frosting:
- 12 Tbl. Soft Unsalted Butter
- 1 3/4 cup Powdered Sugar
- 1 ¼ cup Heavy Whipping Cream
Instructions
Cupcakes:
- Mix together dry ingredients
- Cream Butter and sugar until light and fluffy
- Stir in eggs, extracts, and ginger
- Scrape bowl and alternately add dry ingredients and root beer only long enough to be incorporated. Scrape and mix slightly.
- Fill approximately 2 dozen standard sized cupcakes 2/3 full
- Bake at 350 degrees. Check after 12 minutes.
- Cool cupcakes and, using a small cookie cutter or cupcake corer, remove center. Save tops.
Filling:
- Whip all together for approximately 1 ½ minutes until it has a good pipeable consistency.
Frosting:
- Mix all ingredients together until light and fluffy making sure to scrape bowl and paddle several times.
- Put 1/3 into a separate bowl and stir in 1/4 tsp of root beer extract.
- Add ½ tsp or vanilla bean scrapings into remaining frosting.
Assembly
- Crumble reserved cake cores and, if desired, add in some crushed root beer candy.
- Pipe filling into cupcakes.
- Using root beer buttercream pipe a line of buttercream around out ledge of the cupcake. Pat cake crumbs into the buttercream.
- Pipe vanilla buttercream.
- Garnish as desired.