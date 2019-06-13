



— St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced Thursday that five officers have been fired over “significant policy violations.”

On Thursday afternoon, Axtell held a press conference at the St. Paul Police Department headquarters. There, Axtell said the decision was made after an extensive internal affairs investigation.

Axtell said it’s connected to an incident in 2018 where an assault occurred and officers did not intervene.

“The officers I terminated responded to an incident. An individual assaulted others and the officers did not intervene,” Axtell said. “Officers are expected to intervene when criminal acts occur in their presence. Officers are expected to protect the vulnerable.”

NEW: @ToddAxtell says he has fired 5 @sppdmn officers. Axtell says the officers responded to a recent incident where someone was assaulted and they did not intervene. @WCCO #wcco #stpaul pic.twitter.com/y1BfCCcftf — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) June 13, 2019

Axtell says the actions of the terminated police officers do not reflect the values of the St. Paul Police Department.

“It’s not an action I took lightly,” he said. “This is a disappointing day for the department.”

The complaint that sparked this investigation was filed online through the City’s Human Rights Office. — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) June 13, 2019

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement in support of Axtell’s decision.

“I fully support and appreciate Chief Axtell’s leadership and the work of our PCIARC to enforce strong ethical standards in our police department,” Carter said. “While the vast majority of our officers meet and exceed these standards every day, the trust we place in them demands accountability for actions that fall below our high expectations.”

Due to state law, Axtell did not give many details and did not identify the officers.

Watch the full press conference below:

This is a developing situation, so check back for more information.