Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We often say it’s hard to find the right gift for dads, but this year Americans are expected to spend more on Father’s Day than ever before.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We often say it’s hard to find the right gift for dads, but this year Americans are expected to spend more on Father’s Day than ever before.
According to the National Retail Federation, we will spend a record $16 billion on Father’s Day gifts this year.
The average person is expected to spend about $139.
The most popular gift is a greeting card, followed by a special outing. Clothing comes in third then gift cards followed by books and DVDs.