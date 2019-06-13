  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim of a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis early Monday has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 40-year-old Michael Angelo Clark died from a gunshot wound he suffered while in an alley separating Hennepin and First avenues.

Thirty-five-year-old James Wren of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a result of the incident.

Another man was also shot and suffered serious injuries.

Wren was previously convicted of first-degree assault in 2012 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

