Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim of a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis early Monday has been identified.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim of a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis early Monday has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 40-year-old Michael Angelo Clark died from a gunshot wound he suffered while in an alley separating Hennepin and First avenues.
Thirty-five-year-old James Wren of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a result of the incident.
RELATED: James Wren Charged In DT Mpls. Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured
Another man was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Wren was previously convicted of first-degree assault in 2012 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.