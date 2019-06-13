  • WCCO 4On Air

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin father of second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his son last year.

Forty-three-year-old Kayle Fleischauer was convicted Thursday in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase.

According to reports, after his conviction, the court revoked any bail for Fleischauer. He was immediately taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.

Fleischauer testified in St. Croix County Circuit Court that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense argued the teen accidentally shot himself at his father’s New Richmond home. Prosecutors said Kayle Fleischauer shot his son after the two were drinking.

Chase Fleischauer graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 30.

