MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend is upon us. We found plenty of things to do with dad on Father’s Day if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

A huge celebration of art and music takes place on the Minneapolis riverfront this weekend! The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer gardens, a car show and of course art from more than 200 artists.

Juneteenth

Another festival in North Minneapolis commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is Saturday. The daylong festival features a parade, music and performances, historical re-enactments and more. Juneteenth takes place at Bethune Park.

Father’s Day Ugly Tie 5K
The 3rd annual Father’s Day Ugly Tie 5K is Sunday. Wear the ugliest tie you can find and run along the beautiful Mississippi riverfront in Father Hennepin Park in Minneapolis. There will also be prizes, food and live music.

Bunker Beach Water Park Deal For Dad

Finally, take dad to the pool! Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids is offering half off admission if you bring your dad. The offer is good for Sunday only.

