MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of former Argosy University students are breathing a sigh of relief.

In March, the school abruptly closed due to financial troubles, leaving students wondering what to do next.

Now, they have an answer.

Many are headed to Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington.

There, they’ll be able to pick up their studies where they left off.

“It was like a weight lifted off of me,” said former Argosy student Sara Moran. “It was just so nice. I felt like I was actually welcomed somewhere.”

It’s not just the students getting a second chance to get back into the classroom.

The five new programs will actually be taught by former Argosy instructors.

