



— The St. Paul Police Federation says it is “extremely disappointed” with the Police Chief’s decision to terminate five police officers and will begin an appeal process.

On Thursday, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced that five officers have been fired over “significant policy violations.” It’s connected to an incident in 2018 where an assault occurred and officers did not intervene.

Axtell said he couldn’t talk about the incident, but sources familiar with the case tell WCCO the assault happened last summer at Eastside Checkerboard Pizza, a restaurant run by Tou Cha.

Cha resigned from the St. Paul force 14 years ago after his police pistol was used in a shooting.

Sources say several fights were going on inside the pizza shop when officers arrived. According to court documents, Cha is charged with beating a man with a baton and pepper spraying him at the restaurant last June.

The criminal complaint says one officer’s squad parked across the street and another squad drove by and captured the attack on camera. Cha pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will be in court next month.

Axtell says a civilian filed a complaint, which led to an internal investigation of the incident.

The St. Paul Police Federation released a statement regarding the officers’ termination.

“I believe the punishment imposed is neither fair nor appropriate under the given circumstances and I am extremely disappointed with the Chief’s decision. The Chief speaks of transparency but cannot be transparent with his own employees leaving these officers in limbo for a year,” the statement said in part.

Attorney for SPPD union Christopher Wachtler tells WCCO they plan on starting the appeal process for the fired officers Friday, calling Axtell’s decision “outrageous.”

The police union will be holding a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m., so check back as more information becomes available.