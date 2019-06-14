  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the southeast metro Thursday evening after crashing into a FedEx truck.

The State Patrol says the truck was trying to do a U-turn on eastbound Highway 55 in Rosemount around 6:20 p.m. when the motorcycle tried to pass the truck on the left and slammed into its side.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from Amery, Wisconsin, suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Comments
  1. Brett Williams says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:54 am

    what does not wearing a helmet …have to do with …someone u-turning in to a motorcyclist

