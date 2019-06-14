  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after a man suspected in a robbery early Friday morning jumped to his death.

According to investigators, police responded to the call of a possibly armed robbery taking place on the 6300 block of Humboldt Avenue North at about 2:20 a.m.

Police said they caught up with someone who matched the description walking on an exit ramp to Highway 100 near Humboldt.

Officers say they were negotiating with the suspect, who then jumped off the exit ramp onto Interstate 694.

Police say they and paramedics worked to treat the suspect, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The man’s identity was not released. Police did not say whether the man was armed when officers were negotiating with him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.