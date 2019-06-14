MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after a man suspected in a robbery early Friday morning jumped to his death.
According to investigators, police responded to the call of a possibly armed robbery taking place on the 6300 block of Humboldt Avenue North at about 2:20 a.m.
Police said they caught up with someone who matched the description walking on an exit ramp to Highway 100 near Humboldt.
Officers say they were negotiating with the suspect, who then jumped off the exit ramp onto Interstate 694.
Police say they and paramedics worked to treat the suspect, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The man’s identity was not released. Police did not say whether the man was armed when officers were negotiating with him.