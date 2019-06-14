  • WCCO 4On Air

Minnesota Twins, Prince, Prince Night


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field will be filled with purple Friday night.

The Minnesota Twins begin a new series Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, and it’s Prince Night.

The first 10,000 fans will get a limited-edition Purple Prince Twins Jersey and there will be Prince-themed fireworks after the game.

Nelson Cruz propelled the offense Thursday afternoon against the Mariners. He hit that home run and had 3 RBIs during the 10 to 5 win.

The Twins won 2 out of 3 from the Mariners in the series. Their lead in the American League central is now 11 games over Cleveland.

Tickets for Friday’s game are still available but will not include the co-themed Prince/Twins hat.

