  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Garad Roble, Gun Violence, Olmsted County, Rochester, Shooting Death

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Olmsted County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man found with multiple gunshot wounds along a rural road earlier this year.

The body of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was found by a passing motorist before dawn on March 5. Sheriff Kevin Torgenson said Friday the 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested on a charge of aiding an offender for second-degree murder. He could make a court appearance Friday.

Torgenson says the man is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center because of “conflicting relationships” with detainees in Olmsted County.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.