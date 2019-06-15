Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A garage fire in Crystal damaged two vehicles and a boat early Saturday morning.
The West Metro Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on the 4200 block of Welcome Avenue at about midnight on a report of a garage fire. They arrived to find the garage fully engulfed.
Robbinsdale and Golden Valley firefighters helped keep the blaze from spreading. Two cars were in the garage, while a boat was parked outside. Neighbors who spoke to WCCO-TV said they heard an explosion before the fire, which they believe originated from the boat.
No one was hurt. The fire is under investigation.