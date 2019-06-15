MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twins legend will forever be remembered at Target Field.
Joe Mauer was an outstanding hitter and former teammates say he was an even better person and role model.
Ask the Minnesota Twins what they’ll remember about Mauer and you’ll probably get a lot of different answers.
Maybe it was that sweet, perfect swing. Maybe it was that perfectly Minnesotan niceness. Maybe it was that massive contract, the batting titles, the Gold Gloves or the 2009 MVP season.
Regardless, it will be easier to remember Mauer now that his No. 7 will permanently hang in the outfield at Target Field.
Mauer had such a uniquely Minnesotan career. He was drafted No. 1 overall out of St. Paul’s Cretin-Derham Hall by his hometown Minnesota Twins and played his entire 15-year career here.
In his prime, he was one of baseball’s very best players, unique especially for doing it as a catcher. He was also best hitter in the game for years despite also playing defense at the most physically taxing position. When concussions forced him to first base, it was the end of one era and the beginning of the next.
Mauer’s number went up in the left field stands, in between Jackie Robinson and former Twins manager Tom Kelly. Mauer will be the third Minnesota-born Twin to have his number retired by the team, joining Kelly and Kent Krbek.