MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Nurses Association says they have withdrawn the threat of a strike.
They reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota early Saturday morning. The association says the hospital has agreed to provide nurses with a 3% wage increase over the next two years.
Nurses were authorized to strike Thursday after the association rejected a previous offer.
A vote to ratify the agreement is Thursday.