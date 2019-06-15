  • WCCO 4On Air

Children's Hospitals And Clinics, Minnesota Nurses Association, Nurses


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Nurses Association says they have withdrawn the threat of a strike.

They reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota early Saturday morning. The association says the hospital has agreed to provide nurses with a 3% wage increase over the next two years.

Nurses were authorized to strike Thursday after the association rejected a previous offer.

A vote to ratify the agreement is Thursday.

