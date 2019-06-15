Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 62-year-old Deerwood man is dead after a head-on collision with a semi truck Friday night in Crow Wing County.
It happened at about 7:15 p.m. on County Road 12 near Hawks Road in Irondale Township. Authorities say the victim was travelling eastbound on CR 12 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he collided with a westbound Freightliner tractor truck.
It is not known if the semi driver, who is a 59-year-old man from Brainerd, was hurt. The identities of both men involved have not been released. The state patrol is investigating.