MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says they are “working as quickly as possible” to fix a systems issue after an apparent nation-wide register outage Saturday.

Customers began taking to social media at about 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustration.

Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.

Some customers were finally able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but this doesn’t seem to be the norm across the country.

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for further updates.

