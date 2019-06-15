Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says they are “working as quickly as possible” to fix a systems issue after an apparent nation-wide register outage Saturday.
Customers began taking to social media at about 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustration.
Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.
Some customers were finally able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but this doesn’t seem to be the norm across the country.
