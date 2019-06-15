Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Peanuts Celebration at Valleyfair

Back to the 80’s Car and Food Truck Show in Burnsville

DeRusha Eats at Mill Valley Kitchen
Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Food Truck Extravaganza

