MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the deceased victim in a Crow Wing County crash.
It happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on County Road 12 near Hawks Road in Irondale Township. Authorities say the victim was traveling eastbound on CR 12 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he collided with a westbound Freightliner tractor truck.
On Sunday, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Scott Bundy of Deerwood, Minnesota.
The driver of the semi, identified as 59-year-old Curtis Blahosky of Brainerd, Minnesota, was not hurt.
No additional information is available at this time.