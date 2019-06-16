Filed Under:Crow Wing County, Fatal Crash, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the deceased victim in a Crow Wing County crash.

It happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on County Road 12 near Hawks Road in Irondale Township. Authorities say the victim was traveling eastbound on CR 12 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he collided with a westbound Freightliner tractor truck.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Scott Bundy of Deerwood, Minnesota.

The driver of the semi, identified as 59-year-old Curtis Blahosky of Brainerd, Minnesota, was not hurt.

No additional information is available at this time.

