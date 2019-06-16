MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new poll of Minnesota voters shows Sen. Amy Klobuchar in fourth place ahead of the first Democratic primary debates.
The poll conducted by Change Research surveyed more than 1,500 Minnesota voters. In the poll, Klobuchar trails Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Minnesota voters favor Warren the most at 21%, while Biden at 20% and Sanders at 19% poll close behind. Minnesotans put Klobuchar in fourth place at 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 11%, Kamala Harris at 4%, Beto O’Rourke at 3% and Andrew Yang at 2%.
The poll consisted of more than 50 questions related to the Democratic race, the 2020 general election, state issues and the Trump administration.
According to Change Research, female voters favor Warren most while Sanders leads among men. Biden is most popular with voters over the age of 50, they survey shows.
Klobuchar announced her presidential bid in February amid heavy snow and temperatures in the teens. She was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and easily secured her third term in November, winning Minnesota by more than 600,000 votes.
The first debates will take place over two nights, June 26 and 27, in Miami, Florida.
