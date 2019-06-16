  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities in Anoka County have recovered the body of an adult male while searching for a man who went missing Saturday evening on Lake George.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Sunday around 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around noon on Saturday to a report of a man drowning. Officials say a 53-year-old Oak Grove man had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle before going underwater.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

