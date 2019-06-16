  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Both directions of Highway 7 in Hopkins are closed Sunday evening while the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a serious injury crash.

(credit: Minnesota Department Of Transportation)

The crash occurred on Highway 7 at U.S. 169. Officials say the highway will be closed for an extended period of time and motorists will need to find an alternate route.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

