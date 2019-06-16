MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota officials say two student athletes have been suspended from all team activity pending further investigation.
Two students believed to members of the Gophers wrestling team were arrested Saturday on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct.
“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information,” a statement released by the U of M Athletic Department reads. “These students have been suspended from all team activity pending further information. Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time.”
The men, ages 19 and 21, were booked into the Hennepin County Jail late Saturday night. Their names and ages match those of two men on the Gophers wrestling roster on the team’s website.