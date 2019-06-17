  • WCCO 4On Air

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A defendant accused of killing a man during a robbery in St. Louis County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Darrel Mayhew earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Larry Watczak at his Duluth home last January. Prosecutors say Mayhew struck Watczak in the head with a bottle, took his computer and emptied his pockets. Watczak died ten days later.

The St. Louis County Attorney recommended a 20-year sentence as part of a plea deal.

