DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A defendant accused of killing a man during a robbery in St. Louis County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Darrel Mayhew earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Larry Watczak at his Duluth home last January. Prosecutors say Mayhew struck Watczak in the head with a bottle, took his computer and emptied his pockets. Watczak died ten days later.
The St. Louis County Attorney recommended a 20-year sentence as part of a plea deal.
