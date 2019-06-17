MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will be temporarily transferring power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday while he undergoes a “minor procedure” on his knee.
On Monday, Walz announced that he will have surgery on his left knee for a medical meniscus tear, which is a common injury for runners.
“After years of running, this minor surgery will help ensure I can hit the pavement again soon,” Governor Walz said. “I expect a smooth surgery and I have full confidence in Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to temporarily hold the power of the office while I am under anesthesia.”
Walz will transfer the power and duties of the Office of the Governor to Flanagan while he’s under general anesthetic.
The transfer of power will start at 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the Governor enters surgery and will be in effect until he sends a written declaration to legislative leaders that he is able to discharge his duties.
Walz is expected to be back home on the same day and in office on Monday. The governor’s office says he “should return to full physical capacity in less than six week.”
Walz will have the same procedure done on his right knee sometime in the near future.