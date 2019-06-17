Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a section of Interstate 35W is slated to close in both directions from Friday night until Monday morning.
The freeway will close between Interstate 94 and Highway 280 in Minneapolis so MnDOT crews can remove the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge. The new bridge will be completed in late August.
The I-35W exit and entrance ramps affected will begin closing at 8 p.m. Friday, and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
