  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broccoli, Green Giant, Vegetables


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s National Eat Your Veggies Day Monday and Green Giant has released its survey of America’s favorite vegetable.

For the second year in a row, broccoli is the top vegetable with 39 states picking it as the favorite.

Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa all picked broccoli, while Wisconsin liked corn the best, and North Dakota picked carrots.

New vegetables on the list: Cauliflower (Montana) and asparagus (Alaska). Meanwhile, cucumber was absent from the list this year after being New Mexico’s and Lousiana’s favorite last year.

For more on the survey, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.