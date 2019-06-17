Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s National Eat Your Veggies Day Monday and Green Giant has released its survey of America’s favorite vegetable.
For the second year in a row, broccoli is the top vegetable with 39 states picking it as the favorite.
Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa all picked broccoli, while Wisconsin liked corn the best, and North Dakota picked carrots.
New vegetables on the list: Cauliflower (Montana) and asparagus (Alaska). Meanwhile, cucumber was absent from the list this year after being New Mexico’s and Lousiana’s favorite last year.
