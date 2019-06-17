MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target’s stock was down about 1 percent as of late Monday morning, following a rough weekend of outages in its stores.
Store registers were down for two hours on Saturday, and then again for about 90 minutes on Sunday. Saturday’s outage left customers across the country waiting in line.
The retailer says the outage was caused by an error made during regular system maintenance.
Shoppers took the conversation to social media.
When these types of things happen, companies will sometimes call crisis management experts like Jon Austin. He was watching from afar this time, but he says Target did alright.
“I’d give them a B. They were fast, it sounds like they were on top of it. They got the system back up,” he said. “I suspect five weeks from now, five days from now, based on what we know now, a lot of people won’t remember that this event happened.”
On Sunday, Target’s payment portal vendor, NCR, had an issue at one of its data centers. Target says that was not a security issue and didn’t compromise any data.