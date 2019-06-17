  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Economy, Jacob Frey, Minneapolis News, St. Paul News, Tourism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Travel officials say the Twin Cities metro area welcomed 34.5 million visitors in 2018, an increase of nearly 4% over 2017.

Meet Minneapolis, a group that promotes the City of Lakes as a travel destination, says that according to research data last year’s visitors spent roughly $8 billion in the metro area, a 3.3% increase in year-over-year spending.

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said these numbers show the important role that tourism and hospitality play in the region’s economy.

“These serious increases in visitors and visitor spending in the Minneapolis region means we’re moving in the right direction for achieving one of our goals: showing the rest of the world that Minneapolis is a world-class destination,” the mayor said.

Major events that led to the boost in visitors last year were the Super Bowl, the Women Engineers Conference and the American Legion’s 100th National Convention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.