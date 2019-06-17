Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are displaying great numbers in the midst of voting for the MLB All-Star Game.
Position | Player Name | Ranking
The most players the Twins ever sent to the game was back in 1965, when six players appeared at their former home field at Met Stadium.
These are the numbers for the Twins so far:
1B: CJ Cron is #2
2B: Jonathan Schoop #4
3B: Marwin Gonzalez #5
SS: Jorge Polanco #1
C: Jason Castro #4
DH: Nelson Cruz #3
OF: Eddie Rosario #6
OF: Max Kepler #10
OF: Byron Buxton #11
Only the top three infielders and the top nine outfielders go to the ASG.
Voting is open until Friday, June 21.