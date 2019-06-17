MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Excelsior woman is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash that closed down a highway in Hopkins Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at Highway 169.

There, a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on the Highway 169 exiting to Highway 7 when it struck the right guardrail and continued into the intersection on a red light. The Toyota then struck a Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling eastbound on Highway 7, on the front passenger side.

The collision resulted in the Chevrolet rolling over on the westbound lanes, and colliding with a Toyota Camry sitting at the red light.

The passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Ashleigh Owens, 27, of Excelsior, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The driver, a 34-year-old Excelsior man, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner, a 26-year-old St. Louis Park man, was also taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured.

Alcohol is not involved and all parties were wearing seat belts, the state patrol said.

The road was reopened shortly before 10 p.m.