



— It’s the time of year Minnesotans wait for with salivating anticipation: the announcement of the new foods at the Minnesota State Fair.

GALLERY: New State Fair Foods

On Tuesday, officials for the Great Minnesota Get-Together released the list of new eats, noting that there are 31 “official” new foods and seven new vendors.

As for what immediately stood out, here’s a sampling:

Deep-Fried Tacos On-A-Stick (Taco Cat)

Two stuffed tacos filled with either green chorizo and potatoes or black beans and corn, deep-fried, pierced with a stick and topped with a dash of guacamole and cheese.

Grilled Sota Sandwich (Brim *New Vendor*)

Minnesota blueberry marmalade and cinnamon nut butter served on warm Irish soda bread.

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites (Funnel Cakes)

Funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of cheeses, deep-fried and topped with sharp cheddar and severed with a Sriracha aioli dipping sauce.

Halo Cone (Grandstand, upper level)

A swirl of blue raspberry and cotton candy soft serve ice cream on top of a cloud of vanilla-flavored cotton candy.

Deep-Fried Dilly Dog (Swine & Spuds)

A pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried.

As for the new vendors, they include: the Blue Ox Burger Bar, a build-your-own-burger shop; Brim, a stall serving slushies and grilled Sota Sandwiches; iPierogi, which serves pierogis, as the name suggests; and Kora’s Cookie Dough, which serves cookie dough chunks on a stick.

For the full list of new foods and vendors, click here.