NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Bazzi performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall's Island on June 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Rotunda in Mall of America will be heating up this summer as some of the hottest acts in music make their way to the Summer Concert Series stage.

On Monday, June 24 the MOA Summer Concert Series kicks off with a free performance from pop star Bazzi.

The R&B singer, known for his massive hits like “Mine,” is slated to meet with fans and perform in the Rotunda at 5 p.m.

This is the first of three concerts at Mall of America this summer, with performances to follow in July and August.

To learn more click here.

