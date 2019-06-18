MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Preliminary specs have been revealed for plans to link North Minneapolis to the Mississippi River. An area on the east end of 26th Avenue North will become the site of the Great Northern Greenway Overlook.
In the works by the Minneapolis Parks Foundation and Minneapolis Park and Recreation are shoreline enhancements and an overlook to the river that will include new lighting, furniture and art.
“This site is really a demonstration of how land can transform our neighborhoods. For too long North Minneapolis has been separated from the river and this is an opportunity to really start opening the door again for the neighborhood and the community,” Tom Evers, with the Minneapolis Park Foundation, said.
The Park Foundation is hoping the public will support the project.
Right now, all donations are being matched by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The city hopes to break ground on this project later this year with the goal of having it open in Spring of 2020.