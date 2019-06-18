MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to deliver a video tribute at outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s farewell ceremony.
The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools will hold the ceremony Tuesday evening in the state Capitol rotunda.
In addition to Ginsburg’s video, Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate Judge Diane Sykes are all scheduled to speak.
The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.
She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn’t seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.
