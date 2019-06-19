MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) is investigating after an employee was killed at a construction site Tuesday afternoon at Lake Phalen.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, paramedics responded around 3 p.m. to Phalen Boulevard and Maryland Ave E to the scene of a traumatic injury.
Todd Libra, Project Manager and Part Owner of Acoustic Associates identified the worker as Corey Buerke. The employee was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the construction worker was killed after an object fell on him.
“This was a tragic accident and we at Acoustic Associates are all affected by this,” said Libra.
OSHA is looking into what caused the fatal accident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.