MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new initiative from Best Buy aims to not only substantially cut the company’s carbon emissions, but also those of its consumers.
The Richfield-based electronics retailer announced Wednesday that it’s set a goal to help costumers cut their carbon emissions by 20% by 2030, and thereby save them an estimated $5 billion in utility costs.
Work toward the goal will be achieved, the company says, by an increased emphasis on selling Energy Star-labeled products, which are independently verified to ensure they use eco-friendly technology.
Additionally, Best Buy is also pledging to reduce its own carbon footprint by 75% by 2030.
The company say it’ll accomplish this by investing in on-sight solar systems and renewable energy credits, using a hybrid vehicle fleet and LED lighting, and by automating a part of its distribution process.
According to a press release, the new distribution technology will create custom envelopes and boxes for products being shipped, thereby cutting cardboard waste by 40% and eliminating the need for plastic fillers.
Best Buy says its goals to reduced carbon emissions were certified by multiple organizations, including the Science Based Targets initiative, United Nations Global Compact, and the World Wide Fund for Nature.