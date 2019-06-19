MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer construction season is in full swing and it’s bringing a lot of headaches through downtown Minneapolis.
A project on Marquette Avenue is causing delays coming from south Minneapolis or the west metro off of Interstate 394.
Hennepin Avenue will be closed in segments for the next three years. They’re working on changing up the bike lanes and widening the sidewalks while still keeping it four lanes of car traffic.
The latest segment: between 13th and 6th Streets. Traffic is down to one lane each direction, buses are detoured to Nicollet Mall and the sidewalks have detours, too.
Complicating that is construction on 8th Street between Hennepin and Chicago. It’s updating the traffic signals, lighting, and storm water infrastructure, and the city says it will be substantially complete by this November.
In the meantime, drivers coming in from all directions will have to deal with delays.
The general advice is to give yourself plenty of time. The driver from Eden Prairie says she gives herself about an hour to get downtown.
For information on current construction projects, visit MnDOT’s website.