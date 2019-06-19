  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accidental Death, Douglas County, Farmer

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a farmer in western Minnesota has died after he was trampled by his livestock.

Forty-one-year-old Craig Thoennes was found dead near a bull and two cows on Saturday at his farm southwest of Parkers Prairie. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Thoennes was apparently trampled by the bull and possibly the cows.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.