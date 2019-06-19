  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is in critical condition after his pickup truck collided head-on with a semi tractor-trailer in Lent Township Wednesday morning, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said. Fire department crews removed unresponsive 38-year-old David Benjamin Joseph of North Branch from his pickup truck, and he was flown to Regions Hospital, officers say.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near 31788 Forest Blvd, north of Stacy.

The sheriff’s office says the semi tractor-trailer driver, 47-year-old Brent Lee Petersen of Harris, did not appear to be injured. Drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash, and the sheriff’s office and state patrol are investigating.

